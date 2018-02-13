Rashid Echesa: Questions over class seven dropout Cabinet nominee persist

The politician has been described as a shrewd operator

Days after scrutiny of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s picks for Cabinet by Members of Parliament came to a close, one questions has refused to leave the minds of Kenyans and it has to do with Sports and Culture nominee Rashid Mohamed Echesa.

According to media reports, it was discovered, through the CV he submitted to the National Assembly’s Committee on Appointments, that Echesa is uneducated.

A member of the committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi told Standard journalists on Monday that they expressed reservations about one nominee but approved him all the same.

When news broke of Achesa’s appointment, the social media and the bloggsphere ran amok with many questioning his educational background. They referred him as ‘uneducated’ and arrogant.

But those close to Mr Achesa describe him a shrewd operator, which was evident during the campaign period when he almost single-handedly crisscrossed Luhya land as he vouched for President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the otherwise Nasa stronghold.

“Those stories are being shared by political detractors,” stated Echesa about his questionable qualifications but at the same time refused to name the schools he attended as doing so would give his critics fodder to investigate him.

Not long ago, a widow and mother of four accused Achesa of snatching her late husband’s three luxury cars worth Sh12 million, his gun and eyeing her first born daughter. He maintains the claims are a fabrication.