Githu Muigai resigns as AG and Uhuru replaces him immediately

Court of Appeal judge Paul Kihara Kariuki will replace the Professor

The Attorney General Githu Muigai has resigned from the position after a six-and-a-half year stint in the capacity.

Professor Githu’s resignation was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, February 13, and at the same time President Kenyatta made public his replacement.

If the President will have his way, Court of Appeal Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki will occupy Githu’s office.

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki.” A statement from Uhuru’s social media pages that was seen by Zipo.co.ke reads.

In the same breath, the head of state made other appointments including Kennedy Ogeto as Solicitor General and Njee Muturi as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Also, Mbalambala Member of Parliament and former legal adviser to the President, Abdikadir Mohammed, was appointed to South Korea as the ambassador.

Professor Githu has had a colourful career in the civil service which has ended as the government’s chief legal adviser, a position he has held since since August 29, 2011 during Uhuru’s predecessor Mwai Kibaki’s reign.

Githu’s replacement, Justice Kariuki has also had a long career in matters law and was appointed to the High court by President Mwai Kibaki back in 2003.

Before taking his position at the bench, Justice Kariuki was director of the Kenya School of Law.