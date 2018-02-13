Jeff Koinange blasts fan who linked him to Lilian Muli pregnancy

Citizen TV anchor, Jeff Koinange, was on Monday, February 12 left with no option but to blast a fan who wanted to know whether the veteran journalist was responsible for the rumoured pregnancy of a beautiful colleague.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, officially at least, the fan had every reason to believe, firstly, that the sultry newscaster was with child, and secondly, that the filthy rich father of one was responsible for it.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, rumors have been flying around that the anchor in question whose colleague were overheard saying she has become obsessed with pregnancy talks at the office of late, and who divorced his husband after a “wedding of the year” in 2009, is expecting her second baby.

The pregnancy rumours started after Lilian Muli, in her usual fashion, shared with fans a photo while holidaying in Mombasa this past weekend. It wasn’t the only snap she had uploaded while down there, but the choice of a dress she was purchasing left tongues wagging.

As soon as the photo went live, hawk-eyed fans spotted what looked like a baby bump beneath the dera with pundits estimating that she is in her early first months.

Whether pregnant or not, the JKL host was not in the mood for petty issues and the possible subsequent rumours hence decided to kill any before it happened.

Hence the savagery below:

Let’s hope this is the last time Babu Mmoja (the tweep) goes around implicating Jeff or any other celeb for that matter, in random pregnancies.

I guess we will have to wait to see if indeed Ms Muli is baking a bun in the oven. Or who the father is.