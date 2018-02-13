VIDEO: Khaligraph Jones X Petra ‘Rider’

Kayole 35/60 aka Baba Yao or Khaligraph Jone as most people know him, isn’t taking any breathers yet and has a new track out called ‘Rider’.

The fast rapper has collaborated with little known femcee ‘Petra’ on this new one where they are treating their fans to some Swanglish goodness and their chemistry is unmistakable.

The video for ‘Rider’ was uploaded on YouTube on Monday, February 12 and at the time of going to press, it was trending on the site at number 32 with more than 31,000 views.

“Blu ink Corp Presents Rider by Khaligraph Jones and the talented female rapper Petra, extra Background vocals by Sagini, The song is Produced by Motif at Blu Ink studios and Video Directed by Kevin Bosco Jnr.

All rights reserved.. “ Reads its description on the video sharing.

Below is a sample of what fans are saying about the new release:

Khaligraph Jones: Wale Wasee Wa Kucatch Feelings Comment Below, alafu wale wasee Wana Respect the OG waambieni Mazishi ni ile ile..

Sauti Sol: Mazishi ni ile ile 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Oganga Khadudu: Lakini si Khaligraph na Petra wamefanyia English na Swahili maneno. Wanaswitch mpaka zinachanganyikiwa.

KING BILARI: IYEEEEEEEEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Man Greg: Waaaaaaaa, Khali unafaa kuwa deported. Hii ngoma iko above Kenyan standards… Hii ni mazishiiiiii.

Oganga Khadudu: Petra pia anaflow na kiswahili kitamu bana.

Me: Damn this shit is dope 🔥🔥🔥🔥for real kali is better than octo n kaka 🙌respect the Og aka babayao aka their daddy aka me mazishi aka their father.

Watch ‘Rider’ video by Khaligraph Jones and Petra: