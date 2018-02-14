Kalonzo now says Raila oath was illegal

They thought he was going to be arrested

Wiper Democratic Movement’s head, Kalonzo Musyoka, on Tuesday, February 13, admitted that indeed the swearing-in of Raila Odinga was illegal.

According to the National Super Alliance co-principal, the Opposition leaders were aware that the oathing, which he skipped leading to an outcry by the coalition supporters, was a violation of the law and that they expected the x Prime Minister to be arrested.

“Raila knew that it (swearing-in) is against the Constitution, that is the truth of the matter… We agreed that if we are oathed, which is against the Constitution, we will accept the consequences,” Kalonzo noted.

Kalonzo who is yet to be sworn in as deputy people’s president, was speaking in Machakos County where he reiterated that they had agreed as top Nasa leaders that Raila gets sworn-in so that in case he is arrested, they would round up supporters to push for his release.

“Before the Machakos County Assembly forum, we met with Raila at Panafric Hotel and he told us ‘once I take the oath I know they’ll arrest me and you guys should come and get me out.’ ” the Wiper head said.

The Nasa second in command however noted that the State could not arrest Mr Odinga because the move would cause political crisis in insurmountable proportions.

Kalonzo spoke amid speculations that he would be taking his oath on Tuesday, February 28, claims he dismissed noting that a mock inauguration is not a light matter and requires proper legal consultation.