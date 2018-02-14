Paul Kihara Kariuki: Ready yourselves, the new AG is a skilled orator

He also carries his ink and fountain pen ink to courtrooms

In October 2003, President Mwai Kibaki appointed to the High Court a blossoming legal mind, little did he know that fourteen years later, the Judge would become the country’s Attorney General.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki to head the State Law Office and Department of Justice, following the resignation (or sacking) of Professor Githu Muigai after a six year stint. He was also appointed to the position by former President Kibaki.

Until his appointment, Justice Kariuki was Court of Appeal judge and he is known to carry his ink and fountain pen to the courtroom and occasionally cracks jokes during court sessions especially when lawyers tire laymen with their legal jargon.

The Nation reports that he would also act as the master of ceremonies when the Judiciary holds big occasions, because of his oratory skills.

And just like Chief Justice David Maraga who was also an appellate judge before rising to his current position, not much is known of Justice Kariuki but among the landmark cases he heard and concluded was during his tenure at the High Court.

Maina Kamanda had filed a petition against Bishop Margaret Wanjiru after the latter won the Starehe seat during the 2007 polls. He nullified the election and ordered a by-election.

During his stint at the High Court, Judge Kariuki was made the Director of the Judicial Training Institute by Chief Justice Willy Mutunga before he was succeeded by Prof Joel Ngugi, also a High Court Judge.

He was elevated to the Court of Appeal back 2012 and it is also worth noting that on February 22, 2013, after two rounds of voting, Justice Kariuki was elected the President of the Court after flooring his only opponent: Justice David Maraga.