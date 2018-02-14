7 Probox passengers die in Kisii accident

More than half a dozen people lost their lives on Tuesday, February 13 following a gory accident in Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii county.

Zipo has established that the seven were coming from a burial when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and rolled.

The deceased were travelling in an overloaded Toyota Probox during the fateful incident with reports indicating that there were other passengers in the vehicle that is designed to carry only five people.

Not long ago, two women were killed and five others were injured after another Probox, a popular station wagon that is used to illegally transport passengers around the country, crashed at Nyakwere area near Katito, Kisumu County.

The occupants were also coming from a funeral in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County, when the car crashed on the Kisumu-Katito-Kendu Bay highway.

The Daily Nation quoted the Nyanza Regional Traffic Police Commandant Andrew Naibei who said that a tyre burst leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle which overturned.

Eyewitnesses said the car rested on its roof following the fatal crash as volunteers rushed to the scene to pull out the injured who were trapped in the wreckage.

Among the passengers who were rescued from the mangled vehicle were two children, aged nine and 12 years, who sustained minor injuries.