Just like Ruto inherited Moi by force, Miguna Miguna will Raila – Ngunyi

Renown political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, on Tuesday, February 13 brought forth another argument, that the self-declared General of the now proscribed National Resistance Movement (NRM), Miguna Miguna, will be the next big thing after Raila Odinga.

According to the professor, the fierce lawyer was an accidental heir to the massive Luo region when the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga exits the political stage.

Taking to social media, Ngunyi who was preparing his followers for his latest Daily Nation piece, said Miguna would succeed raila and likened the takeover to that of Deputy President William Ruto taking over from the former President Daniel Moi in the Rift Valley.

“Miguna is the king-in-waiting within the Luo Nation. He will inherit Raila by force the Way Ruto inherited Moi. My Column for this week.” Mutahi tweeted.

In just a few months, the oft controversial ex Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate has managed to endear himself to supporters of the Opposition thanks to his role in the coalition’s NRM with organising and administering Mr Odinga’s oathing being his career-changing assignment.

Just recently, Zipo.co.ke reported how the “Tyranny of Numbers” political analyst took to social media to celebrate the arrest of Mr Miguna, a former foe of Raila citing the fomer’s ‘Peeling Back The Mask’ and ‘Kidneys for the King’ books.

It will be remembered that there was a time when Miguna and Raila didn’t see eye to eye (circa 2011) after the two fell out prompting him to author political tell-all book detailing his former boss’s shortcomings when he was Prime Minister and he his adviser.

In the two books, the deported to Canada lawyer revealed some of the private things Raila went through after he lost the 2007 election to former President Mwai Kibaki, including what he termed as emotional breakdown.