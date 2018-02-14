Trouble in NASA as Wiper ignores agreement on plum PSC job

Will the NASA glue hold?

By
Joe Baraka
-
Kalonzo Musyoka
NASA principal and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the their members' meeting at Panari Hotel in Nairobi, January 17, 2018. PHOTO: JACK OWUOR/THE STAR

A number of National Super Alliance legislators have taken issue with the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party after it went behind the coalition’s back in the race for powerful Parliamentary jobs.

Wiper Party which has previously cried foul over how the past slots were distributed, disregarded an agreement between the alliance co-leaders and instead, wrote directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, demanding the appointment of one of its members to the Parliamentary Service Commission.

NASA co-principals Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, and Musalia Mudavadi before addressing the press at Okoa offices in Lavington on February 1, 2018. The coalition is once again facing internal wrangles over slots. PHOTO: TWITTER

A report by NTV seen by Zipo.co.ke on Tuesday, February 13, said ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya MPs led by Ugunja’s Opiyo Wandayi, nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Woman Representative Janet Ongeri and Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, and told off Wiper for ignoring the coalition’s Parliamentary slots distribution.

Wiper has fronted Borabu MP Ben Momanyi’s name for the PSC sot meaning Nasa has fronted an MP above what is allocated to it.

“It is not fair that one member of the NASA coalition can unilaterally write to the Speaker demanding for a position which had been negotiated for within the structures of NASA. I also want to remind you that in the coalition agreement, it is clearly specified that sharing of positions will be done in consultation,” Osotsi noted.

According to Ongeri, the coalition was taken by surprise by Wiper’s actions and asked it to first consult with the other affiliated parties, reminding them that not everyone could get a seat.

“The only thing we expect from Wiper now is when Kalonzo Musyoka will be sworn in as the people’s deputy president. That is the only communication we expect from them and not these underhand games,” Nyamita told journalists.

Wandayi refreshed Wiper members’ memory, that the coalition has a formal leadership and any formal communication between the alliance and the Speaker should take place via the recognised leadership.

It will be remembered that Nasa delayed forwarding its picks for the Parliamentary leadership after weeks of wrangling.

