Kalonzo now says he is ready to support Raila in 2022

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has left many surprised with his remarks that he was ready to support National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga, if the ODM leader decides to take another stab at the presidency.

That is a contradiction (‘melonning’) considering that barely a day ago, the former Vice President spoke about his 2022 ambitions even saying how he could not risk it by attending Mr Odinga’s illegal oathing.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 13, at the Wiper Women’s League Convention in Athi River, Machakos County, Kalonzo likened his bond with Raila to that of conjoined twins. He said he wouldn’t think of abandoning him.

“I will not abandon Raila and I will stick with the ideals of NASA because I am here to stay. I stood with Raila in 2007 and in 2017; and I will support him if need be. I am not a selfish leader. Raila and I are twins and whoever thinks they will cause disunity in NASA should think again,” said Kalonzo.

He echoed sentiments by Mr Odinga’s as reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke when the Nasa boss, during the Machakos County People’s Assembly rally on Friday, January 19, promised to back Kalonzo Musyoka for president in the 2022 poll.

Mr Kalonzo has in two consecutive presidential elections stepped aside for Raila with the latest one being 2017 in which he accused the latter of breaking an MoU that would have seen him challenge the Jubilee candidate.

However, time will tell whether Kalonzo is just playing politics or for sure he will pave way for Raila for a record third time.