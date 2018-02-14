City Hall losing Sh1.8m every week as Nairobians enjoy free parking

Nairobi County has been losing income in the neighbourhood of Sh1.8 million every week due to system failure and a weak enforcement mechanism.

Zipo.co.ke has established that City Hall revealed the magnitude of the losses during a Public Accounts Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 13.

It was revealed in the sitting that the biggest losses were emanating from the parking department.

Appearing before the committee, County Finance Executive Vesca Kangogo told the panel that they had not reached their full potential in terms of revenue collection because of slow internet connectivity and downtime on the Jambo Pay payment platform.

“System downtime and internet failure have continued to cost the county revenue, but we are in the process of implementing mitigation measures to deal with this,” said Ms Kangogo.

Jambo Pay is the firm contracted by the county government to collect revenue on behalf of the county government.

The Auditor General had indicated earlier that in the 2015-2016 financial year, 38 per cent of motorists in the city were non-compliant when it came to paying for parking services meaning that out of every 100 vehicles parked, 38 defaulted despite the payment process being automated.

The finance chief was responding to queries raised by acting chairman Moses Ogeto on why parking revenue collections had dipped in the last quarter.