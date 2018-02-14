Look what Eric Omondi bought his fiancee for Valentine’s Day [PHOTO]

Comedian Eric Omondi is on a class of his own when it comes to pleasing his better half, and there is nothing to smile about it if you ask any man out there, especially because today is one of those days when women expect to be showered with gifts.

Well, for Eric, putting an expensive smile on Chantal comes naturally.. the men complaining out there that he is making them look like big fat jokes, can go to hell. He cares less!

This year alone has seen the Youtuber erect a billboard on the JKIA expensive stretch just to welcome the lass, gone on back to back holidays in Mombasa and the Mara and now copping an expensive ride for his half-Italian sweetie Chantal Grazioli.

The latest gift including the colour, is perfect for Valentine’s Day, it’s a sleek rose red BMW X6, and mark you its only February. I wonder what else he has in store for his bae us.

Mr Omondi shared a picture on his social media pages that has Miss Chanty leaning against the German machine that carried a special message that every girl wants to be told this special day.. “Happy Valentine [insert your significant other’s name here] my love 💖💖.

The smile on Chantelle tells it all and my friends that is the definition of goals.

Don’t worry though if you’re running short of money to please your woman because, just as the billboard was sponsored by StarTimes and the balling at the Coast and Maasai Mara was courtesy of Bonfire Adventures, the beamer shenanigans was sponsored by Prestige Motors -look closely at the photo below.

I hope he splits the income with Chantele though.