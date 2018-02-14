NTV’s Larry Madowo calls it quits

Popular journalist Larry Madowo has ended one of the contracts with his employer following a clash with the bosses.

The NTV journalist hopped on social media to announce that he has terminated his contract with the Daily Nation.

The Sidebar host said that he had terminated his contract that saw him write for Kenya’s biggest daily (by circulation) last week on Thursday.

It will be remembered that last Friday, the oft controversial but talented Madowo took a swipe on his employers after they passed on his latest #FrontRow piece.

Disagreeing with the move, Mr Madowo lamented that it was the first time in nearly four years that the Nation declined to publish his article. He then shared a link to the same story after CNN published it.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that #FrontRow was discontinued after Madowo confronted his bosses for threatening to do away with it when he wrote an opinion piece critical of the leadership style of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

In the piece, Madowo laments about the crackdown on media houses and the intimidation of journalists in the country.

The article came at a time when the government had shut down three major television stations; KTN News, Citizen TV and NTV for defying a government order not to broadcast live the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

In the Twitter post where Larry announced the termination of his weekly column, he re-posted the links to his article published by CNN and the Washington Post.