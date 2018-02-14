Bahati and wife Diana Marua welcome daughter [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Kevin Kioko aka Bahati and wife Diana Marua are the newest parents in town after the former model gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The two were all over social media for the better part of 2016/17 but as last year grew old, we didn’t see much of Ms Marua although they confirmed that a baby was on the way.

Not even their pregnancy photos made it to the web before today, they kept them away from the prying eyes of the public.

Soon after the announcement of the arrival of their bundle of joy, the ‘Mama’ singer unleashed a barrage of snaps that were definitely taken prior.

The two had planned to share the photos on Valentine’s Day because that is the theme they chose because the colour red is prominent in the shoot, but it happens the birth coincided with the day.

“GLORY TO JESUS!!! This Morning this Girl @Diana_Marua has given me the greatest gift of Life #BouncingBabyGirl 3.24kgs ❤ Help Us Welcome @HEAVENBAHATI,” Bahati tagged the below photo on Instagram.

Well, congratulations Mr and Mrs Kioko!