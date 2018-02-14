Bahati and wife Diana Marua welcome daughter [PHOTOS]

Best Valentine's gift ever

By
Mercy Mbuvi
-
SHARE
Diana Marua_Bahati_Pregnant
A heavily pregnant Diana Marua with Bahati. PHOTO: MPASHO

Gospel singer Kevin Kioko aka Bahati and wife Diana Marua are the newest parents in town after the former model gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

The two were all over social media for the better part of 2016/17 but as last year grew old, we didn’t see much of Ms Marua although they confirmed that a baby was on the way.

READ:  K24's Eric Njoka conned almost a million shillings and we have the scoop
Diana Marua_Bahati_wedding
Bahati and Diana Marua on their wedding day. INSTAGRAM/DIANA MARUA

Not even their pregnancy photos made it to the web before today, they kept them away from the prying eyes of the public.

Soon after the announcement of the arrival of their bundle of joy, the ‘Mama’ singer unleashed a barrage of snaps that were definitely taken prior.

Diana Marua_Bahati_Pregnant
/INSTAGRAM

The two had planned to share the photos on Valentine’s Day because that is the theme they chose because the colour red is prominent in the shoot, but it happens the birth coincided with the day.

READ:  Jeff Koinange blasts fan who linked him to Lilian Muli pregnancy
Diana Marua_Bahati_Pregnant
/INSTAGRAM

“GLORY TO JESUS!!! This Morning this Girl @Diana_Marua has given me the greatest gift of Life #BouncingBabyGirl 3.24kgs ❤ Help Us Welcome @HEAVENBAHATI,” Bahati tagged the below photo on Instagram.

Diana Marua_Bahati_Pregnant
/INSTAGRAM

Well, congratulations Mr and Mrs Kioko!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR