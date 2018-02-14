Rich kid Anerlisa Muigai schools women on how to handle their men

No amount of monitoring will stop a man from cheating.. stop the unnecessary calls

Anerlisa Muigai, the heiress to Kenya’s second biggest brewery, has taken to social media to share relationship advice with fellow women on how to handle their men.

The former overweight but now toned Ms Muigai who is the daughter of Keroche Breweries owner – Tabitha Muigai Karanja – posted pictures with her bae and captioned them with a wordy advice for all the insecure ladies out there who are always suspecting their better halves of cheating.

In the lengthy post, Anerlisa faults women who stress over their men’s whereabouts saying no amount of monitoring will stop them from cheating.

“Ladies a piece of advice. I am not an expert in relationships but I’ll address two issues that stress women. If you want peace and happiness, please let your man be. This calling your man every minute because he is out of your sight needs to stop. Call him only if it’s urgent. You should never lack sleep because he left at 7pm and by 4am he is not back, he is a grown ass man who is fully aware of what time he should get back. On the other hand, his phone should be none of your business. You need to trust your man, you cannot stop a man from cheating. The more he feels nagged the more he wants you out of his sight.” She wrote.

Anerlisa who not long ago was accused of being a husband snatcher, considering her current boyfriend was with another woman when they started dating, urged women to first respect themselves and put everything else last.

“Have peace of mind and relax. The only thing that should ever stress you re your children and work,” she concluded the Instagram post.

But these ninjaresses disagreed with her..

ewc85ewc85: Please single ladies don’t take this kind of relationship advice ever.

im_jessyjane: @monicahneash 😂😂😂😂😂thanks hun, maybe she’s forcing love. Have a cold sprite pliz I’m coming to pay the bill.