Raila Odinga restrategises, revamping ODM ahead of NASA split

He is also shopping around for new allies

Raila Odinga has begun revamping his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to make it a political machine to be reckoned with, even as wrangles within the National Super Alliance threaten the coalition’s unity.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that the Opposition honcho’s new game plan was necessitated after a near dissolution on the coalition emanating from legislators of three affiliate parties; ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya openly telling co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper to behave or leave.

It has now emerged that the other principals; Musalia Mudavadi’s (ANC) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) could also be targeted as well.

People close to Mr Odinga are threatening to kick out the three affiliates from key parliamentary committee leadership positions, they are accusing them of riding on ODM’s back where as they have little political capital.

“We no longer care. These guys have joked with us long enough. They are not committed, they don’t have the numbers and they are now sabotaging the coalition,” the Star quoted a close ally of Raila who requested anonymity.

The ex Prime Minister has reportedly convened the ODM National Executive Committee meeting on Friday, February 22, to be followed by a bigger convention of the National Governing Council.

At the top of the agendas is seeking the replacement of a dozen former officials, including former Secretary-General Ababu Namwamba who quit the party before the August polls and joined Jubilee.

Also to be discussed is the increasingly strenuous relationship between the affiliate parties amid fears that the coalition is headed for an acrimonious split over unreasonable demands on its senior partner.

“Yes, we have an NEC on February 22 and NGC the next day,” party Chairman John Mbadi was quoted as saying but didn’t expound on the details.

Sources said ODM is scouting for an ingenious political mobiliser, especially for the critical Secretary-General slot, to re-awaken the party’s grassroots networks.

Pressure is also building for Raila to scout for new political allies, after his co-principals chickened out of his controversial January 30 swearing-in as the “People’s President”.

Mr Musyoka who was to be oathed as “Deputy People’s President”, has been giving contradicting statements on his swearing-in.