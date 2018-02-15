NASA now claims US Ambassador Godec received Jubilee bribes

That he has his interests in two mega projects

The National Super Alliance on Wednesday, February 14, accused US Ambassador Robert Godec of cutting deals with Jubilee in exchange for political backing.

Among the items in the accusations is the stalled “overpriced” aircraft deal and the multibillion-shilling Mombasa-Nairobi road, projects Nasa says are just some of the ventures the ambassador had expressed interest in.

According to Members of Parliament TJ Kajwang’ (Ruaraka), Godfrey Osotsi (ANC) and their Dagoretti North counterpart Simba Arati, Godec’s recent onslaught on their coalition were driven by political and business interests.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Mr Godec had told the Opposition leader Raila Odinga to first recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as duly elected president before any dialogue can take place.

Raila has vowed to never recognise the Jubilee reign arguing Mr Kenyatta was not validly elected on October 26 and went on to swear himself in as the people’s president.

“Three days before the election, Godec fronted deal to build a new Mombasa-Nairobi highway was single sourced for one of America’s biggest defence contractors, a big profiteer from war in Iraq,” Osotsi noted.

The Opposition has been at loggerheads with the diplomatic core especially after Raila decided to do a mock inauguration. The foreign envoys have urged the Opposition to use legal means to achieve its goals.