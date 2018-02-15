Revisiting: Uhuru fixing of Judiciary starts with this letter to Maraga

Tuju citing several occasions in which the Judiciary ruled in favour of NASA

Jubilee Party on Wednesday, February the 14th, gave the clearest indication yet, it has started fixing the Judiciary following the Supreme Court’s decision in September last year to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win.

The stinging later was sent by the ruling party’s secretary general to Chief Justice David Maraga, accusing the courts of bias.

The 1,733-word missive from Raphael Tuju came barely a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta made three eyebrow-raising nominations to the Judicial Service Commission.

Pundits think Jubilee is building up a case against the Judiciary with the letter that has Tuju citing several occasions in which the Judiciary ruled in favour of the National Super Alliance.

“We were in the middle of an election cycle and we decided to let things cool down and grant the Judiciary space, despite several cases, which we perceived as open bias against Jubilee in the run-up to the election of August 8, 2017,” a paragraph in the letter by Tuju reads.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, President Kenyatta recently dropped Attorney General Githu Muigai in favour of Court of Appeal Judge Kihara Kariuki who will be a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

At the same time, the head of state dropped the Solicitor General and accounting officer at the AG’s office, Njee Muturi, he was replaced by his lawyer Kennedy Ogeto.

“The President said he shall revisit the Judiciary. He is in power.” The Star quoted a Jubilee insider.

“That respect is an imperative and not a matter of choice. It is the responsibility of all of us to build rather than to undermine and destroy our institutions, many of which are confronting transitional challenges.” Tuju noted in the letter.

Adding, “Independence can’t exclude another definition of relations that’s referred to as interdependence.

“Irresponsible actions from the Judiciary, the Executive or Parliament can burn this country. With due respect, you almost succeeded in burning it after August 8 election.”

In the letter, Tuju slammed the apex court saying it was it’s responsibility to force Nasa to take part in the October 26 repeat election, a poll the coalition boycotted saying it was not be free and fair.

Nasa’s 27-member legal team meets today to assess the Jubilee offensive on the Judiciary, the daily reports.