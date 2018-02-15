Court rules Miguna deportation illegal, orders State to return passport

The NRM leader was kicked out of the country last week

The High Court has declared lawyer Miguna Miguna’s deportation illegal, a week after he was bundled into a KLM flight and kicked out of the country.

Trouble for Miguna started when he officiated the swearing in of National Super Alliance head Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

The State immediately initiated a crackdown on the Opposition leaders leading to the arrest of MPs TJ Kajwang (Ruaraka) and his Makadara counterpart George Aladwa.

Mr Miguna was nabbed following a dramatic raid at his Runda home that saw the fierce lawyer spend four nights at various police stations before he was ejected out the country with the Interior ministry arguing that he was not a Kenyan citizen.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i explained that the former gubernatorial candidate for Nairobi County renounced his citizenship years ago and never bothered to apply for it to be reinstated.

Mr Miguna however, with the help of a battery of lawyers, vowed to return to the country and sought the courts to declare his deportation illegal while also asking the government to be compelled to facilitate his unconditional return to his country of birth.

Judge Luka Kumaru ruled on Thursday, Friday 15 that the declaration by Dr Matiang’i was null and void and directed the Immigration director Gordon Kihalagwa to surrender Miguna’s passport to court within seven days.