Muthama vows to hit Kalonzo if he is not sworn-in

Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, says he will take it upon himself to make sure that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka takes the oath of the “Deputy People’s President”.

“I swear to God if Kalonzo does not get sworn-in, I will hit him on the head with the Bible,” Muthama said in Ukambani recently.

The outspoken politician shared his sentiments at a funeral in Kitui where he maintained that the National Super Alliance second in command was put under house arrest the day Raila Odinga took his oath.

Muthama revealed that he was locked up with Kalonzo on the said day when he went to pick him for the coronation.

“I actually went to get him and I was locked in as well, but we will ensure he is sworn-in as the deputy president,” Standard‘s U Report quoted him.

Muthama’s sentiments came barely hours after Kalonzo himself killed the growing speculations that he was going to take his oath on Tuesday, February 28.

Days earlier, the Wiper party honcho had assured supporters of the Opposition who have been increasingly growing impatient, that he was ready to take his oath adding that his co-leaders in Nasa were were brainstorming on the matter.

Kalonzo however seemed to have made a sudden U-turn claiming that Raila’s controversial swearing-in was illegal and him doing the same would jeorpadise his 2022 ambitions.