Fans react after Diamond was dumped by Zari on Valentine

East Africa is still coming into terms with the fact that their most celebrated couple called it quits on Valentine’s Day.

Yep, Tanzanian socialite Zari Hassan dumped his baby daddy and superstar singer Diamond Platnumz on February 14, 2018, following months of speculations that their relationship had gone from bad to worse.

A day later, fans continue to flock social media to share their thoughts on the matter and while some are sympathising with Chibu, another group was applauding Zari for finally putting the evidently strenuous relationship to a stop.

trouble begun in 2016 when a then little known socialite and vixen, started hinting on social media that the crooner was having an extra marital affair with her, one that started after she co-starred with him on the video for ‘Salome’.

For along time, Diamond denied having any sexual relations with Hamisa Mobetto but the speculations took a turn for the worst when the same lady announced her pregnancy and hinted strongly that Diamond was responsible.

Well, nine months after the release of what became a mega hit, Hamisa gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and named him after the Diamond who later admitted that he had sired the little one.

Diamond who has increasingly become unremorseful of his actions, has been linked to other Bongo beauties including the latest one by the name Tunda Sebastian and her younger sister, and recently commented on the cheating allegations saying he was a ‘sperm donor’. That seems to be the proverbial the last nail in as far as Zari was concerned.

Diamond has not commented on the breakup even as pessimists console themselves that maybe the whole thing was a PR stunt.

The breakup however doesn’t come as a surprise as hints were all over, including Zari unfollowing Diamond on all the social media platforms and also deleting over 2,000 Instagram post that had anything to do with the ‘Utanipenda’ hitmaker.

“There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents,” Zari wrote in the breakup post.