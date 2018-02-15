Kalonzo Musyoka in trouble as key allies threaten to join Governor Mutua

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s kingship in the Ukambani region is under threat after chickening out of his oath as deputy “people’s president” which has put him on the collision path with his supporters.

The National Super Alliance co-principal who is said to the political kingpin of the region, has been on the defensive since the controversial January 30 swearing in and has been branded “watermelon” (fence sitter) and coward.

His former supporters are now rethinking their political allegiance to him among them Simon Kitheka, Wiper party’s point-man in Machakos County who recently announced his decision to cut ties with Wiper and its leader Mr Musyoka.

“I have lost confidence in Wiper and Kalonzo and have taken a sabbatical political leave,” Mr Kitheka who also doubles up as chairperson of Machakos County chapter of national chamber of commerce and industry wrote on Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Ukambani youth league hosted a press conference in Machakos town a few days ago where they announced their decision to ditch Kalonzo and pledged to support Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

Zipo.co.ke has also learnt that County Assembly majority leader Francis Ngunga who has been leading a fierce onslaught against the county executive in the House, has extended an olive branch to Dr Mutua saying it was time they forgot ‘their differences’ and work together.

“If Machakos people decided that you be the Governor, then who are we to say no? We plead with humility that we work together. Diversity of our differences will make us strong,” the Standard quoted Mr Ngunga who is also the county rep for Mua Hills.