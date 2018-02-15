Raila Odinga mourns friend Morgan Tsvangirai

The Opposition chief has been battling colon cancer for years

The National Super Alliance chief, Raila Odinga, has eulogised Zimbabwe Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai as “a democrat and freedom fighter”.

The Zimbabwean liberator breathed his last on Wednesday after 18 months of treatment in the neighbouring South Africa where he battled colon cancer. He was 65.

“Morgan dared to dream of democracy, freedom and justice for his country and his people despite the firm hands of dictatorship that held sway.” Raila, also a veteran opposition chief, said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, February 14, Mr Odinga noted that Tsvangirai remained a source of inspiration to many leaders, both young and old, across the continent for his courage in the face of monumental odds.

“His death leaves a gap in a country that still needs strong forces of change to return to the path of democracy,” Raila said. Adding, “I pray that the party he founded, the MDC, will hold firm and pursue the ideals he lived for.”

A son of a brick-layer, Mr Tsvangirai rose to become Prime Minister during Robert Mugabe’s reign, in the 2009 – 2013 unity government that was crafted following a disputed and violent election in which scores were killed.

Although his position in government helped stabilise an economy that was falling freely, Mr Mugabe ignored pledges to overhaul the southern African nation and used security apparatus to push Tsvangirai back to his familiar opposition cave.

Following a heavy defeat in 2013 which was partly blamed on Tsvangirai’s involvement in two sex scandals, the politician’s dream to one day helm the former British colony, remained just that.

He revealed publicly in 2016 that he was battling colon cancer.