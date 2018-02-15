Instructor, trainee pilot injured in Nairobi Park crash

The pair had taken off from Wilson for training sessions

An flying instructor and his student were injured on the morning of Thursday, February 15 when they crash-landed inside the Nairobi National Park.

Zipo.co.ke has established that the incident happened a minute after 7am after the two left the nearby Wilson Airport for training sessions.

The aircraft has been identified as a Cessna 152 plane with registration number 5Y-BXP and belongs to 99 Flying School and is used for training.

It overturned in an open area after crash-landing although it is not the first time a light aircraft from the airport has made emergency landing in the park.

Police responded to an SOS and rushed to the scene but they did not immediately establish the cause of the accident.

The instructor and trainee were rushed to hospital.