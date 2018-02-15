Gospel star Mr Seed proposes to longtime girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Wedding of the year on the way?

Gospel star Mr Seed had a Valentine’s Day like no other, well, that would be a bit of an exaggeration but the singer truly had an eventful day yesterday.

The ‘Dabo Dabo’ hitmaker took his beautiful girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri out for a romantic dinner on Wednesday, where he surprised her with an engagement ring mid-meal.

The two have been featured on the blogosphere and on social media many times with many wondering when the talented singer was going to put a ring on it after her designer girlfriend piled pressure on him.. but wonder no more if you are a fan of the couple, that day was yesterday and wedding bells are now nigh.

The artiste went on one knee and popped the big question as friends cheered on and the soon-to-be Mrs Seed seemed genuinely surprised months after she reportedly walked out of the relationship after a prolonged failure by his boyfriend to launch.

That is now behind them even as his boss at EMB, singer Bahati and his wifey Diana Marua, welcomed their first child on the same day.

Congratulations to the EMB fraternity. It seems Valentine’s Day was really special.