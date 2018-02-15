I wanna marry ten men! Socialite Huddah Monroes says

Kenya’s most sumptuous socialite (by a mile), Huddah Monroe, is back with her social media shenanigans.

The lipstick entrepreneur sent the internet into a frenzy when she stated that she would love to get married to 10 men.

The sentiments were rolled together with one piece of advice in which she explained that instead of women being sidechicks, they should sleep with men and dump them like bad diseases until they find their Mr Right.

Taking to Snapchat on Wednesday, February the 14th for Valentines 101, the lass stated that she was willing to juggle up to ten ‘wife men’ at any specific time.

The controversial socialite then broke into laughter adding that she just wanted to be the female version of King Solomon. She called her “Queen Solomon”.

But that isn’t so much of an impossibility if you rewind and think about what she said but this time around in full awareness of what she does for a living, is it?

Huddah didn’t forget to bash baby mamas claiming that all they do is gossip with their friends.