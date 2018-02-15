Bure! Fan slams Willis Raburu, Eric Omondi as showy middle class

A certain fan can’t take it anymore, he is infuriated by the showy nature of the like of comedian Eric Omondi and his television counterpart Willis Raburu.

The sentiments come on the back of the two leaving Nairobians gobsmacked after taking to social media to floss about what they did to their Valentine’s Day dates.

While Zipo.co.ke explained that Omondi’s stunts were sponsored, just like all his other shenanigans, we shall dwell on Raburu who posted a series of videos with his wife at Royal Media after she joined him on his shows on Citizen TV and Hot 96 FM.

The pretty lass arrived at the Maalim Juma-based media house in a limo and to a VIP red carpet reception as cameras documented everything giving fodder to keyboard warriors. Although at this point, after watching the videos, Zipo.co.ke can confidently say the whole thing was stage-managed an most importantly sponsored. The devil in the detail is the banner in the background of the photo below.

One guy wrote:

“Middle-class Luos like Eric Omondi and Willis Raburu are all over social media showing off exorbitant pleasantries they got their women on Valentine’s day, but if you ask them to show you one apartment they’ve built so that you can move out of the one owned by a kikuyu they’ll show you none. Bure!”

To which many agreed:

Elvis Mlb: 100% true!!! They all including Eric Omondi living in Kikuyus rental home in the suburbs of Nairobi.

Georgy Georgy: Have they impregnated their wives that they are always showing off???

Pio de Soro: You’re reasoning is cool bro.

Cde Nelson: This one touched me bro. This is a plain truth…leave alone an apartment…their lion back in their village….

Jose Schatz: Wacha waringe who know tomorrow they might act as examples.

Otieno Coliq: Bure kabisa.

Augustine Bin Lumumba: The imaginary middle-class income earners in Kenya.

Asi! Lakini si fans let this two be.. Is it not their money and lovers they are flossing?