Miguna promises to return to Kenya as soon as the State obeys court orders

The National Resistance Movement head, Miguna Miguna, has said he is ready to jet back to the country but under one condition.

Speaking to the media shortly after the court declared that his deportation was illegal, the self-declared NRM General said he would return back to the country if the government complied with to the court order.

As reported on Wednesday by Zipo.co.ke, the fierce lawyer won the first round in his quest to squash the decision to eject him out of Kenya, after the High Court directed the immigration department to return Miguna’s passport.

The controversial politician was however cautious that the government could ignore the court order and ultimately frustrate his efforts to reclaim back his Kenyan citizenship.

“I have to come back within the purview of the court order. Right now I am waiting for the compliance of the despots of the court order,” He told KTN in a phone interview.

It is also worth noting that as soon the ruling was made, the State came out to justify its actions while also faulting the High court ruling.

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government said in a statement on Thursday that it respects the court ruling but maintained Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done in accordance with the law.

“We believe the ruling by Justice Luka Kimaru, which further directs the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Miguna’s illegally acquired Kenyan passport to the court within seven days is not in the best interest of the country,” read part of the statement seen by Zipo.co.ke.

According to the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, he ordered the deportation of Miguna as a matter of national security but the court disagreed with the orders that saw Miguna bundled into a KLM flight shortly after the court released him from illegal 4-day detainment on Tuesday last week.