NASA reveals Jubilee plot to sack Chief Justice Maraga

MPs says Jubilee is crossing the line by intimidating Judiciary

Opposition Members of Parliament on Thursday, February the 15th, warned the government against interfering with the Judiciary.

Speaking in a press conference at Parliament Buildings, 15 legislators allied to the National Super Alliance, led by Minority leader John Mbadi, intimated that attacks on judges and magistrates are meant to intimidate them.

“Nasa is disturbed by the repeated attacks on judges and magistrates by the Executive and leaders of Jubilee Party,” Mbadi noted.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Jubilee Party secretary general, Raphael Tuju, sent Chief Justice David Maraga a stinging letter in which he accused him and other judges of working in cahoots with the Opposition in the run up to and after the August 8 elections.

“Tuju was following in the footsteps of [President] Uhuru Kenyatta who has called judges crooks and coup plotters”. Mbadi who is also MP for Suba South told journalists.

According to the MPs, the Opposition was not going to sit pretty and watch the attacks happen. They asked Uhuru to “defend the Judiciary and the rule of law”.

Mbadi pointed out that Nasa too lost a number of crucial cases but had not resorted to threatening the judges.

He demanded that the judges and magistrates should decide on cases without fear, restriction or improper influence.

“We remind Jubilee that our hopes for building a strong democracy and the rule of law lie in the independence and impartiality of our Judiciary,” he said.

He went on to add that launching personal criticism against judges was crossing the line.