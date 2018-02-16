Four dead in Wajir school al Shabaab attack

Reports reaching Zipo.co.ke indicate that four people have been brutally killed by suspected al Shabaab militants at a school in Wajir County on the morning of Friday, February 15th.

The dead are said to have been attacked at around 1 am as they slept at Kharsa Primary School, an institution based in Kharsa village near Konton border town about 70km from Wajir town.

The victims were three non-resident teachers and the wife of one of them and several other teachers are also said to have suffered injuries.

Some students are missing after they fled during the attack.

The road leading to the area is believed to have landmines, hampering efforts by medics and security to respond to the incident.

County AP commandant Mohamed Sheikh is leading the rescue operation.