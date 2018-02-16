MP Alfred Keter arrested in fake Treasury Bills swoop

He was seen surrounded by plain-clothed police

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has been nabbed for allegedly trading in fake Treasury Bills.

The controversial legislator was arrested on the morning of Friday, February 15 and was spotted surrounded by plain clothes officers.

The MP has been in the news recently for his rebellious ways in the Jubilee where he went against the party leadership and vied for House committee leadership and refused to step down after winning.

He was later ejected after members of the committees ganged up against him and two others who had done a similar thing.

Efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to have them relinquish the seats proved futile.

Developing story..