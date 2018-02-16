Ken Ogeto: Omtatah sues Uhuru Kenyatta over appointment

Mercy Mbuvi
Okiya Omtatah
Activist Okiya Omtatah.

Barely days after Uhuru Kenyatta tapped lawyer Ken Ogeto’s for the position of Solicitor General, activist Okiya Omtatah has rushed to court to challenge the nomination.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that Mr Omtatah filed the case on Friday morning arguing the move by Uhuru was unconstitutional since the President did not follow procedures and there was no public participation.

Ken Ogeto
Lawyer Ken Ogeto.

Omtatah who is a known serial litigator, is urging the court to stop Parliament from accepting Mr Ogeto’s name for vetting.

Uhuru recently made changes to senior government lawyers which also saw the sacking of Attorney General Githu Muigai. The head of state also moved Ogeto’s predecessor Njee Muturi from the powerful State Law Office where he was the accounting officer to State House where he will be the Deputy Chief of Staff.

Pundits reckon lawyer Ogeto successfully represented Mr Kenyatta at the ICC where he had been charged with crimes against humanity, will bring discipline, professionalism, strategic thinking and coordination to the government’s response to legal issues.

