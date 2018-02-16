Citizen TV’s Swaleh Mdoe selling kidney to pay shylock

Celebrated Swahili news anchor Swaleh Mdoe has surprised many by announcing on Friday, February 16 that he is selling one of his kidneys because of some pressing financial problems.

Known for his ‘tafakari ya babu’ segment on the evening bulletin, the newscaster said he is looking for a buyer for his kidney, noting: “I would even be placing a newspaper advert if that is what it takes to get a worthy client.”

“I have decided to sell one of my kidneys after consulting my doctor on the matter. I have some pressing financial issues that I want to offset and all I can think of right now is selling my kidney. Feel free to share my mobile phone number (0722733130). I need to do this urgently,” he told the Standard Friday pullout Pulse.

When asked why he would make such a drastic move instead of solving the financial issues by other means, Swaleh simply said, “I don’t really want to bother people. I don’t. I can live with one kidney.”

Swaleh is a veteran broadcaster and one of the most respected in the field and currently reads Swahili news on the Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV.

Well, yours truly has heard severally SK Macharia, the tycoon owner of RMS dishing cash left, right and centre to charity. Let’s wait and see if indeed charity begins at home.