Lorry rolls in Tharaka Nithi injuring two [PHOTO]

A driver and his conductor are fighting for their lives following a Thursday night accident in which their lorry veered off the road and rolled severally in Nithi Valley, Tharaka-Nithi County.

According to an eyewitness, a Mr Kaburu Kiboto, he heard a loud bang around midnight and when he rushed to the scene he found a wreckage of the truck about 200 metres from the road.

He told journalists on Friday that together with neighbours, they rescued the conductor and the driver and rushed them to Chogoria PCEA Hospital in critical condition.

“I heard a loud bang from the direction of Nithi bridge and I suspected it was an accident because I am used to such incidences here,” Mr Kiboto said as quoted by the Nation.

Another resident, Mr Johnson Mugendi, said the driver told them the lorry developed a mechanical problem before it veered off the road.

Hundreds of bags of sorghum that were being transported were scattered at the scene of the crash and on the road.

Millicent Muthoni, also a resident, said many accidents occur at the bridge and urged area Governor Muthomi Njuki to make good his campaign promise for the redesigning of the bridge to make it safer.

“Governor Njuki had written in his manifesto that the bridge will be redesigned to reduce the sharp corner within his 100 days in office, but nothing has happened so far,” she added.

Recently, Mr Njuki said he had written to the Kenya National Highways Authority asking for the redesigning of the bridge to minimise accidents.