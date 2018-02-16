Gospel singer Ringtone wants Zari Hassan contacts

A controversial gospel singer whose shenanigans are well documented, is back with what fans think is, and indeed smells like a publicity stunt.

Ringtone has offered to take Diamond Platnumz’s place after Zari Hassan dumped him after a lengthy relationship that resulted in two children.

According to the ‘Pamela’ hitmaker, Zari needs a rich man who will lead her to Church and he’s confident that he is the perfect match even as other suitors continue to ask for her hand in marriage.

Alex Apoko, Ringtone’s his real name, clarified that his tribe allows one to marry a woman with children from a previous marriage and is now seeking her contacts.

“Zari Hassan needs a man to lead her to church and to Christ. Diamond can’t offer such.naomba namba yake Zari. Inbox me ASAP if you have it. Mwanamme ni yule anajua yesu na mali anayo na wako wengi hapa Kenya. By the way wakisii hawananga shida bibi akija na watoto.” Ringtone wrote on social media.

Zari cited media reports that showed the father of his kids is a womaniser amid speculations that after impregnating his sidechick Hamisa Mobetto, he was seeing yet another socialite by the name Tunda Sebastian just to add to a long list of girlfriends.

She said:

“Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in all sorts of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with diamond, as my respect, integrity, dignity & well being cannot be compromised.

We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, I will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too.

I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters. Happy Valentine’s.”

There you go, save a brother if you have Zari’s contacts.