KSh 50million: Veteran journalist Jeff Koinange reveals his worth

But what about his mansion?

How much do you think your favourite (local) celeb is worth? Well, if that person is Jeff Koinange then you don’t have to guess anymore because he has made it public.

The broadcaster who is considered to the “Baba Yao” in the industry revealed how much he is worth, finally! According to the Citizen TV bigwig who worked for CNN at some point, he is worth not more than Ksh 50 million.

And to that I say, danganya toto jinga! unless his he is a tenant in his leafy suburb mansion, which I doubt, then he has no business driving his Mercedes G-Class Wagon which goes for over twenty million shillings. But that is a story for another day.

Koinange revealed the information during Jeff and Jalas, the eponymous morning show on Hot 96. Comedian had asked him, ‘How much are you worth?’

To which he said: “I would say I’m not worth anything more than 50 million…it’s my total worth..”

Jeff on the other hand revealed that his co-host Jalas is also a millionaire who owns a block of apartments off Mombasa road (32 of them), a piece of land in Homa Bay, a resort in Rusinga Island, 14 cars and also owns shares in a club.

“The land in Homa Bay is an ancestral one. I live in the block of apartments you are saying, I’m a tenant there…what I know I’m worth, I have a very big heart.” Jalas responded.