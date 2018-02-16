I may not live to see March, Diamond Platnumz says in first post breakup post

Heartbroken Tanzanian crooner, Diamond Platinumz, has finally broken his silence, days after he was left high and dry by his Ugandan wife (or is it girlfriend? Who was she to him by the way?) Zari Hassan, who chose to leave him on Valentines.

Hopping on Instagram on Friday, February 16, two days after he was ditched in front of the whole world, the ‘Utanipenda’ hitmaker shared a song by one of his proteges, Mbosso, revealing how some lines in the song have left him a completely broken man.

Diamond also soul-searchingly, asked aloud whether his latest signee had had a premonition of his current situation when he penned ‘Nimekuzoea’.

“Hayo Mashairi Chaganya na Ua Jeusi [The lyrics.. then add the black rose]…… Dah @mbosso_ naona Kama Ulintabiria Mdogo angu‍♂ [I think you saw this happening by little bro],” Diamond wrote.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, Zari Hassan, broke up with Diamond, the father of his two kids and the mother of five took to Instagram to share a photo of a black rose captioning it with a lengthy statement.

The singer also cited a classic song dubbed ‘Kuachwa’ [Leaving me], revealing how the lyrics from such songs make it hard for people like him to survive after a breakup.

But what shocked his fans even more was Diamond saying the breakup hurts so much that he fears he might not live to see March.

“Dah, Kuna nyimbo zingine ziliandikwaga jamani…Wadau Dua zenu Muhimu…. Maana naona kabisa mwezi wa Tatu Siuoni..” he wrote.

Below watch the two videos mentioned by Diamond Platnumz: