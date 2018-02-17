New Land CS Karoney accused of grabbing property at her rural home

Barely hours after new Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Farida Karoney took the oath of office, the now former journalist found herself embroiled in a bitter dispute over a piece of land at her home in Nandi County.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that on the day she was taking the oath of office at State House in Nairobi, a contingent of police officers were camping at Kamoywo in Chesumei constituency, to enforce a court order that had allowed her to fence the piece of land.

There was uneasiness in the area for the better part of Friday, February 16th after dozens of heavily armed Administration Police officers from Mosoriot were deployed to guard surveyors placing beacons on a 16-acre piece of land that has Ms Karoney on one side and the family of Athletics Kenya’s Youth Development boss Barnabas Korir on the other claiming ownership.

Earlier in the week, Kapsabet senior resident magistrate Kesse Cherono gave a ruling that district surveyor and land registrar move to the disputed plot and do proper surveying on it for purposes of establishing boundaries and fencing it.

However, Mr Korir’s family resisted the court’s directive insisting that that they are the legitimate owners of the land. According to them, there was need to wait for a proper ruling by the court.

It took the intervention of Mosoriot OCS Nicholas Pera who led the security officers to cool down the rising temperatures between the family and youth who had arrived at the site ready to start fencing.

The property is registered as Nandi/Kamoywo 760 and the CS maintains it belongs to her noting that she followed all the legal channels when she acquired it from Linus Kogo last year.

“There is nothing illegal about the acquisition of this land. I bought it from someone who had a legal title deed and it has been legally transferred to me,” the Nation quoted her.

Mr Korir on the other hand said they were in possession of documents that proved they were the legitimate owners adding that the initial owner, a Maria Chelagat, who is now deceased, sold it to their father Abraham Titomet Korir back in 1968.