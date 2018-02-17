Drama at Nyong’o homecoming as supporters of Senator Outa, MP clash

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is fresh from treatment abroad and during his homecoming at Kenyatta Sports Grounds in the lakeside city on Friday, chaos erupted after Senator Fred Outa and Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor clashed over county leadership.

Nyong’o who had been in the US, arrived back in the country on Thursday, February 15 following a successfully hip replacement surgery.

All hell broke loose after Owuor slammed Outa accusing him of ill-motives aimed at undermining Nyong’o’s administration during his medical trip abroad.

MPs Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East), Outa (Kisumu Central) and Kisumu woman representative Rosa Buyu were also present at the event.

According to Owuor, Outa plotted to take over leadership in the event Nyong’o was “incapacitated”.

He said: “The senator must know that there is only one governor. We will deal with him if he brings jokes in the county leadership.”

Adding, “We understand that there was alleged agreement that in absence of Nyong’o he was the one to take over power.”

It is at this point that supporters of Outa and Owuor surged towards the dais where the politicians were seated, forcing security guards to form a buffer.

The youths who reportedly hired by an ODM official, allegedly wanted to attack Outa, prompting his supporters to shield him.

Owuor’s supporters applauded him when he made the allegations while the pro-Outa youths did the same when the latter responded to the MP’s allegations.

According to a report by the Star, when Outa rose to speak, he was forced to cut short his speech as the youths heckled even as shocked Nyong’o looked on.

Outa accused Owuor of cheap politics saying he was a late comer in politics and Kisumu affairs.