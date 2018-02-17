MP Alfred Keter risks losing his seat over T-bill saga

Controversial Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, could lose his seat seat if found guilty of fraud at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

The current troubles being faced by the rebellious legislator could have irreversible damage to his political career, Zipo.co.ke has learnt.

Keter is now at risk of being banned from holding any public office if charged and is found guilty of fraud.

The fiery MP was arrested on the morning of Friday, February 16, alongside two other accomplices, a Mr Madat Chatur and Arthur Sakwa, after they allegedly presented forged Treasury Bills in an attempt to steal KSh 633 million from CBK.

There was a commotion outside Central Bank headquarters along Haile Selassie Avenue yesterday as a cuffed Keter was dramatically whisked away by Police attached to the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit who took him to an unknown location for questioning.

Pundits believe that Keter’s tribulations are as a result of his recent friction with his party Jubilee, whose orders he denied leading to his ousting from House leadership position where he had been elected as chairman of Labour Committee.

It will be remembered that the politician alongside three other Jubilee legislators refused to obey orders from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto not to vie for leadership of house committees.

He and his colleagues; Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, Marakwet East MP David Bowen, and Moiben MP Silas Tiren turned a deaf ear and went on to win the respective chairmanships and refused to budge after they were asked to relinquish the seats.

The recent development is seen as Keter paying for his “sins” after embarrassing the leadership of the ruling party.