VIDEO: Nyashinski – ‘Bebi Bebi’

The king of Kenya’s lovey dovey is back with yet another banger, a new track called ‘Bebi Bebi’.

The video for the track hit YouTube a fortnight ago and if the views since amassed is anything to go by, then the serial hit maker has another hitter in his hands.

At the time of going top press, the clip had accumulated over 404,000 and was trending at number one on the video sharing platform.

‘Bebi Bebi’ adds to a lengthening list of chart busters by the former Kleptomaniax who returned to the game abut two years ago following a decade-long break.

Below read what fans had to say about the new release:

kyallo gideon: Nyashinski maeeen, you the bEST from the rEST..A tEST for the rEST//🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.

yvonne radidoh: Nyashinski……. You never dissapoint😍😍😍😍you my only one.

Joan Katile: You can’t make this shit up! He knows his stuff! The girl on the video is so pretty, no nudity, just melanin! Nyash is the business right now! Do your thing boy!

Sharon Wambui: This is not only a song but a song with words of encouragement to couples or lovers. also relevant to the modern life.am glad this is coming out from a guy; tell them @nyashinki.

Gladys Njeri: A love song both sensational and educative.Young peeps,listen up…!! Beautiful artistry Nyashinski♡.

Here’s ‘Bebi Bebi’ by Nyashinski: