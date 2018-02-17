VIDEO: Bahati – ‘Ten Over Ten’

One of the newest dads in town, gospel star Bahati, is full of stuff to thank God for, what with his new beautiful wife and the bundle of joy to boot?

As reported by Zipo.co.ke earlier in the week, singer Bahati and his bae Diana Marua welcomed to the world their angel christened Heaven, months after rumours swirled online that she was carrying his child.

Now a father of two, the older daughter being from a previous relationship, twenty-three-year old Kevin Kioko, his real name, was overly excited and hopped on social media to shared the good news with his fans, subsequently following in the footsteps of other celebrity couples and opened an Instagram page for their little one.

Although ‘Ten Over Ten’, although it not a gospel song per se, the ‘Mama’ hitmaker uses it to show gratitude to God for the good things he has done for him.

The video is a montage of photos of himself and a heavily pregnant Diana Marua that were taken prior but carried a Valentines theme.

The track has received mixed reactions from fans on YouTube following its Valentine’s Day release.

“Wow this is so nice. Love is beautiful when you find the one true and honest love!!! Congratulation Bahati n Marua…” Call Me Mshy said.

BLACKAGEINC said, “Used to hate on willy paul haha…Now slowly turning into him haha, lesson is do you make ur haters luv you lol.”

A username by the name Moni Kah was evidently excited hence the novel below:

“When a man loves a woman, he definitely wouldn’t remain the same; his actions, reactions, attitude, mentality and a whole lot of other things could experience changes.Love comes with its own effects on different people, and it isn’t just women alone that feel the impact of love, men also do. Congratulations Bahati and Diana, may Heaven grow holistically beautiful..”

“Siku hizi mnasifia wanawake kushinda mungu Gospel mwitu,” Mreal Lashy noted.

Below watch ‘Ten Over Ten’ video by Bahati: