MP Keter says he is being fixed in fake Treasury Bills arrest

The MP and two businessmen of Asian origin were arrested Friday

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, and two others are in police custody and after they were arrested on Friday in connection with forgery of Treasury bills valued at Sh633 million.

The rebellious legislator was arrested alongside two co-directors of Desai Industries; a Mr Madat Chatur and Arthur Sakwa.

As reported by Zipo.co.ke yesterday, the trio were apprehended by Banking Fraud Investigation Unit detectives and whisked away by Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers to an undisclosed location.

During the arrest, Keter reportedly tried to hide his face from cameras even as he loudly denied the allegations.

A handcuffed Keter who had now been deprived the dignity that comes with the title Mheshimiwa [Honourable], claimed that he had gone to “assist” Chatur and Sakwa before he was set up.

“I just came to assist you then you put me in your mess. Then why is the media here? This is a set up,” the Star quoted him. His two accomplices remained silent during the ordeal.

It is said they had gone to meet CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge with their lawyer in the process of redeeming the bills they claimed to have been bought two decades ago

CBK sleuths believed the Treasury bills were fraudulent and lured the suspects into Njoroge’s office where they were nabbed.

“They presented a set of forged Treasury bills which were purportedly issued by the CBK a number of years ago. The bills are worth Sh633 million and this matter is what has led to these arrests because these were forged Treasury bills,” CBK director of communications Wallace Kantai told journalists.

Keter’s efforts to address the media were futile as Kantai cut in insisting the issue was under investigation before the investigators led the normally fierce but now subdued MP into a waiting van as photogs shone their cameras on him.

It will be remembered that back in 2015, the youthful MP together with former MP Sunjeev Birdi, were captured on camera when he caused drama at the Gilgil weigh bridge after ordering the highway authorities and police manning the weigh bridge to release a trailer owned by the then nominated legislator that had been detained for breach of traffic rules.