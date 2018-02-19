Early knockout awaits my opponents in 2022 – Willian Ruto

Says Jubilee believes in the rule of law

Deputy President William Ruto has warned his opponents of a tough race ahead, saying he is focused on the 2022 presidential election and that his opponents should do the same and stop using lies and propaganda to taint Jubilee and the government.

The DP dismissed accusations that Jubilee is acting contrary to the Constitution, adding that the government will implement the pledges made during the 2017 polls.

He told the National Super Alliance to stop causing hatred and animosity in the hopes of capitalising on sympathy in 2022.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s heir was speaking on Sunday, February 18th during an interdenominational service in Turbo, Uasin Gishu county.

“We defeated them twice last year and let them prepare for a rematch with me in 2022,” Ruto said adding that he and his boss Mr Kenyatta respect the rule of law and the Constitution “unlike leaders in the opposition”.

“We have faced many hurdles as a government and Jubilee, and if we were not respecting the rule of law, this country would be in total chaos,” Ruto said.

According to him, Jubilee accepted the Supreme Court decision to nullify Uhuru’s win in the August 8 election and hit the ground running seeking votes for the October 26 polls.

“We won again and when they went back to court, we followed the due process and were declared winners,” he said as quoted in the Star while also mentioning the ICC cases in which he said they followed the law.

“Remember how we were hauled to the Hague over claims of crimes against humanity. We attended court as law-abiding citizens and luckily the cases collapsed due to lack of evidence,” he said.

Ruto noted how the government is focused on implementing all projects it promised to do, key among them electrification, infrastructure, delivery of quality healthcare services and water.

“The election is over and it is time we focus on development and unite all Kenyans irrespective of our political and religious affiliations. This will enable us to achieve development faster,” he said.

He offered counsel to Nasa, telling them they must follow the rule of law and the Constitution and stop engaging in sideshows aimed at creating instability.

“They should help address issues affecting Kenyans and wait for the next election in 2022. We are ready for them again,” the DP said.

In tow were 15 MPs mostly drawn from Western and Rift Valley. Also present was Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago.