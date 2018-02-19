Babu Owino exposes a scheme by Jubilee to stuff ballot boxes

Judge ordered recount of the August votes as sought by the Jubilee candidate

Embakasi East constituency votes are ongoing as ordered by the court, and now area Member of Parliament Babu Owino claims of a plot by his rivals to raid a warehouse where ballot boxes are being stored so as to tamper with them.

In a social media statement seen by Zipo.co.ke, the controversial legislator claimed that the Jubilee Party planned to raid the IEBC warehouse in Industrial Area and stuff ballot papers to prove that he was declared winner illegally.

According to the MP whose real name is Paul Ongili, he was leading his rival Francis Mureithi by over 10,000 votes in polling stations that have been re-counted so far.

Meanwhile, Francis Mureithi, the Jubilee candidate has counter-accused Babu of planning to raid the warehouse and destroy the ballot boxes noting that the MP had sensed defeat and was trying to destroy evidence.

Mureithi said that Babu was using propaganda to raise tension in the area so he could get sympathy from constituents.

In the said Facebook post, the outspoken ODM legislator insists he won fair and square and called on his supporters to turn up in large numbers yesternight at 9pm for an overnight vigil at the said warehouse.

Babu Owino was dealt a huge blow by the High Court after Mr Mureithi proved that irregularities marred voting in the constituency with the judge ordering for a vote recount.