Mike Sonko quietly replaces Igathe with former town clerk

Polycarp Igathe_Mike Sonko
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with his deputy Polycarp Igathe at a past function. PHOTO: STANDARD

Ex Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo was on Thursday, February the 15th appointed as co chair of the Nairobi Regeneration Committee, a team seeking to return Kenya capital’s lost glory.

The appointment will see Mr Gakuo replace the immediate former deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe who called it quits on January 31.

Sonko_Gakuo letter
Governor Sonko has picked former Nairobi town clerk John Gakuo in efforts to bring back Nairobi’s lost glory. /COURTESY

Zipo.co.ke has come across a letter signed by the County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat that was sent to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Harambee Avenue office about the new appointee to the NRC, a joint venture between City Hall and Nairobi County to make Nairobi great again.

The committee hopes to transform the currently chaotic transport system, haphazard infrastructure, housing, land issues, and ICT among other issues.

John Gakuo
Former Town Clerk John Gakuo. PHOTO: STAR

Also atop its agendas list are matters concerning environment, water resources, solid waste management and services to youth, women and people with disability.

Lest you forget, Igathe quit as deputy governor after barely four months in office amid speculations of a bitter fallout with Mr Sonko.

According to the former Vivo Energy MD, he had failed to win Sonko’s trust to run the administration and management wings of the county government.

