Keter charged with attempting to defraud Central Bank

He and two others schemed to steal KSh634 million from CBK

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, and two others were on Monday, February the 19th charged in a Nairobi court with attempting to defraud the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) of hundreds of million of shillings.

The legislator spent three nights as guest of the the State following his dramatic arrest at Central Bank along Haile Selassie after they were lured into the office of CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the controversial legislator and co-conspirators; Arthur Ingolo Sakwa and Madat Saburali Chatur who are co-directors of Desai Industries Limited, had presented fake Treasury Bills issued on February 5, 1990 to CBK and demanded to be paid.

During his arrest, Keter denied having presented the alleged fake T-Bills to CBK saying that he was only assisting the two directors to be paid.

He went on an attacking spree saying the government was trying to cover up the fraud by arresting him instead of addressing the issue.

The trio was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday morning where they denied all the 11 charges levelled against them.