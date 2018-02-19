Keter charged with attempting to defraud Central Bank

He and two others schemed to steal KSh634 million from CBK

By
Joe Baraka
-
SHARE
Alfred Keter_Court
Alfred Keter (left) and two others after they were arraigned in court over fake T-Bills worth over half-a-billion shillings. PHOTO: TWITTER

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, and two others were on Monday, February the 19th charged in a Nairobi court with attempting to defraud the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) of hundreds of million of shillings.

The legislator spent three nights as guest of the the State following his dramatic arrest at Central Bank along Haile Selassie after they were lured into the office of CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge.

READ:  MP Keter says he is being fixed in fake Treasury Bills arrest
Alfred Keter_Charge sheet
Jubilee MP Alfred Keter was charged with intent to defraud CBK of KSh634 million. /COURTESY

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the controversial legislator and co-conspirators; Arthur Ingolo Sakwa and Madat Saburali Chatur who are co-directors of Desai Industries Limited, had presented fake Treasury Bills issued on February 5, 1990 to CBK and demanded to be paid.

During his arrest, Keter denied having presented the alleged fake T-Bills to CBK saying that he was only assisting the two directors to be paid.

READ:  Drama at Nyong'o homecoming as supporters of Senator Outa, MP clash

He went on an attacking spree saying the government was trying to cover up the fraud by arresting him instead of addressing the issue.

The trio was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Monday morning where they denied all the 11 charges levelled against them.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR