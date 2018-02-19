Wetangula asks Luhyas to ignore Atwoli after he endorsed Mudavadi

National Super Alliance co-principal Moses Wetangula has called out COTU boss Francis Atwoli over his actions to unite the Luhya community.

The Bungoma Senator faulted the outspoken labour tsar’s tactics saying they will leave the Mulembe community more divided than before.

The legislator was speaking after Atwoli met a host of Luhya elders at his Khwisero home on Sunday, February 19.

Wetangula who is also Senate Minority Leader said the trade unionist cannot purport to have held a meeting for Luhya elders in the absence of elected leaders.

“Where were elected Luhyas from Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, and Nairobi? They don’t matter?” Wetangula wondered.

Adding, “Atwoli’s cheap gimmicks with a handful of imposters and masquerades will not solve the Mulembe unity issues. He is a turncoat we should ignore”.

Atwoli had hosted a leaders of the Luhya community at his rural home to forge a way forward for the 2022 politics.

Emuhaya Member of Parliament Omboko Milemba and Busia Senator Amos Wako were present at the meeting.

However, Wetangula, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, and Senator Cleophas Malala were conspicuously missing.

The leaders had reportedly met to discuss why Mudavadi skipped the oathing of Raila Odinga on January 30 at Uhuru Park that led to Atwoli vowing to never support Mudavadi in his political endeavours saying he was a coward.

After the meeting though, the elders resolved that Mudavadi, who is the ANC party leader, was still the community’s spokesperson with Atwoli retracting his earlier comment.

“You all can remember what I said after the January 30 event. That was my opinion. After talking with other elders, we have agreed that my brother here still has our support,” Mr Atwoli said.

“We have faith in Mudavadi’s leadership… the elders can withdraw their support after assembling the over 1 million Kenyans.” He added.