Miguna to announce his homecoming

Self-declared National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, on Sunday February the 18th said he will soon reveal the date he will be returning back to Kenya.

Miguna hopped on social media to post a photo of himself in a 5-star General’s uniform [see below] and captioned it with the pre-announcement.

“I have put on my 5-Star #NRMKe General’s uniform. My return date will be announced soon. It’s going to be the mother of all liberation wars,” he wrote.

The former Narobi gubernatorial candidate is expected to return to the country after High Court Judge Luka Kimaru faulted the way he was deported saying it was illegal.

As reported earlier by Zipo.co.ke, the judge also ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender Miguna’s revoked Kenyan passport to the court within seven days.

In a quick rejoinder however, the Interior Ministry said Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully, that Justice Kimaru’s ruling was not for the good of the country.

“In as much as the government respects the court’s decision; the Government still hold its earlier stated view that the deportation Mr. Miguna Miguna was procedural and done in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement authored by Eng Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior.