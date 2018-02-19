Vera Sidika: Why are all the handsome guys in my life broke?

Kenya’s “Baba Yao” of socialites, Vera Sidika, is once again causing controversy on social media after she wondered why there are no men who possess a “full package”.

According to the popular socialite’s posts that were seen by Zipo.co.ke, the unfortunate reality is that most men who have been blessed with good looks lack in the financial department.

She hinted that that was the reason why girls often go for a less attractive man with bottomless pockets.

“So funny how most young sexy guys are broke. And most old ugly guys are wealthy. Like you can’t [sic] rarely find both. It’s more like you have to choose between a six pack and six cars,” Vera complained in one of her posts on Instagram.

And because it seems like the topic of money vs looks is no more a debate, the endowed lass has devised an ingenious way of getting the best of both worlds.. you can say she’s having her cake and eating it literally.

She explained that she keeps the broke attractive guys solely for entertainment reasons with no strings attached.

“If you are single, sexy and independent you can get any hot guy in the world. Most won’t be rich but they’ll entertain you, keep you young and happy,” she wrote.

But some of her fans couldn't help bet not discrepancies in her sentiment, that Vera was contradicting herself because she recently declared that she was as single as a dollar bill.